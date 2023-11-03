Ryan Reynolds Gave A Shoutout To A Classic Canadian Snack & He May Have Raided His Kids' Candy
"...this Canadian thanks you." 🇨🇦 🍫
Ryan Reynolds might be a bigshot Hollywood star and international celeb, but it seems you can't take the Canuck out of the Canadian.
On Thursday, November 2, the Vancouver-born star took to his Instagram to share a thank you to whoever handed out a classic Canadian snack during Halloween.
"Whoever handed out the Coffee Crisp on Halloween, this Canadian thanks you," Reynolds said on his stories, alongside a rotating maple leaf gif.
It's unclear if Reynolds himself went trick-or-treating (he could very easily dress up as Deadpool, after all) or if he was raiding the Halloween candies from his three oldest, who are of age to be out enjoying the fun event.
Reynolds shares four kids with his wife Blake Lively: James, Inez, Betty, and the newest addition to their family, a baby born in early 2023.
Their three eldest are all girls, but the couple has been hush-hush on the gender and name of their youngest.
Back in February, Reynolds shared that Lively was "doing great" after giving birth.
"We’re very excited. Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it," the Canadian said.
"Everybody’s actually doing fantastic," he shared. "If we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble.”
Hopefully he introduces his kids to the magic that is Canadian snacks, as it's not just Coffee Crisp; there's also ketchup chips, all-dressed chips, smarties and a whole host of other goodies the kids need to learn about, given that they come from Canadian stock!
