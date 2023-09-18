Ryan Reynolds Gave A Giant 'F*ck You' To Pumpkin Spice & Got Super Heated About It (VIDEO)
"Take a pumpkin spice cinnamon stick and shove it right up your a*s."
'Tis the season for all things pumpkin spice, but not if Ryan Reynolds can help it.
The Canadian actor released an ad for his company Aviation Gin on his Instagram and slammed the autumnal treat in favour of a more traditional cocktail.
"It's nearly fall, which means the entire universe will once again be losing its mind for pumpkin spice," Reynolds said. "Well, not at Aviation. Not on my watch."
He then shared a recipe for a Negroni, which is apparently a superior beverage, and had some interesting instructions mixed in.
"First, take one part each of Bitter Red Liqueur and Sweet Vermouth. Pour over ice," the Deadpoolactor explained. "Take a pumpkin spice cinnamon stick and shove it right up your a*s."
Now that's an unexpected step!
The next part of the cocktail requires adding one part of Reynolds' gin and giving it a stir.
"Then while stirring, we're going to take a moment to ponder why it is that once a year for two or three months we lose our f*cking mind over pumpkin spice," the actor said. "What the f*ck are we doing, people? I'm not sending my kids off to school with a f*cking cumin yogurt in their..."
The camera then cuts for Reynolds to compose himself before continuing.
"Next, we're going to garnish with an orange peel, delicious orange fruit, and enjoy a real drink," he explained. "F*ck you pumpkin spice. it's Negroni week."
As the ad ends, a somewhat sheepish Reynolds returns to the screen to apologize for his words as it's come to his attention that "pumpkin spice has a lot of fans and a powerful political lobby."
While Reynolds definitely seems to be going off the deep end about the fall treat on his social media, the rest of his Instagram seems to be business as usual.
He recently posted about being at "home, sweet home" while at the Wrexham AFC pitch in Wales for their latest season, and prior to that, he shared some sweet words for his wife Blake Lively for her birthday, no trolling involved.
