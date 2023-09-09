Nickelback Joked They'd Be In 'Deep Sh*t' With Ryan Reynolds If They Dished On Secret Info
"He is very expensive."
Nickelback recently got a ton of Canadian love at the premiere of their documentary at the Toronto International Film Festival and they spilled the beans about a fellow famous Canuck.
The band chatted with ET Canada about some of the love Ryan Reynolds has shown them over the years, such as a passionate defence of them he once gave as his character Deadpoolas well as helping to induct them into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 2023 JUNO Awards.
"He is very expensive," said guitarist Ryan Peake of the cost of Reynolds showing them love. "I'll tell you that right now."
"Pricey, very pricey," confirmed Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger.
"There’s an NDA on his price and if we say how much, we’re in deep sh*t," explained Mike Kroeger.
Earlier in the year at the JUNOS, Reynolds shared how important the band's bop "This Is How You Reminds Me" is.
"Every 40-something has sung this song at the top of their voice in a bar, it's a rite of passage, and it's become the most played song of the decade," Reynolds said.
@narcitytoronto
Nickelback threw a free concert on Day 2 of TIFF. Thousands of fans came to watch the band’s hour long performance on Festival Street in Toronto. #nickelback #tiff #tiff23 #tiff2023 #nickelbackconcert
Nickelback had the opportunity to perform that hit at Day 2 of TIFF on Friday, September 8 when they held a free concert on Festival Street, where a huge crowd showed up to cheer them on.
They later posted on Instagram about how much the event meant to them.
"As a band, there are moments that define your career and last night at #TIFF23 was one of them," they wrote. "To all the fans who have been with us through the highs and lows, your support means everything."
Congrats, Nickelback!