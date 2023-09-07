The TIFF 2023 Swag Bag Is Loaded With Goodies & Here's Everything You Get As A Celeb (PHOTOS)
From practical to pricey.
Celebs are descending upon Toronto for TIFF 2023, and even though you might not spot as many A-listers around the TIFF Bell Lightbox due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, some of them will still be in town to promote their films and get showered with gifts in the process.
I recently got a sneak peek at what Hollywood stars like Finn Wolfhard, Dakota Johnson, Taika Waititi and Maya Hawke may be receiving as gifts during the Bask-It-Style TIFF media preview at the Fairmont Royal York, and the swag ranges from practical to pricey.
Take a look below at some of the fun goodies that will be delivered to the hotels of celebrities attending the Toronto International Film Festival, which runs from September 7-17.
Products from Stila
Stila products at the TIFF 2023 Bask-It-Style media preview.
I love picking up products from Stila at both Sephora and Shoppers and I was pleasantly surprised to see that celebs will be receiving an assortment of makeup products from the brand.
At the preview, we took a look at palettes, eyeliners, primers, and other goodies including their plumping lip gloss ($31) that left my pout pleasantly tingly and added a bit of extra plumpness.
While actors likely have their own favourite go-to makeup and beauty products, it's always good to have an extra something on hand in case you need a quick touch-up on a red carpet!
Tea
David's Tea products from the TIFF 2023 Bask-It-Style media preview.
A-listers will also be getting some treats from David's Tea, which is a great way to unwind after a long day of movie press.
They'll receive a variety of fan-favourite teas like the Valerian Nights blend (15 sachets for $9) which might help them to doze off and get a good night's sleep if they have the jitters before a big premiere.
Fun fact — David's Tea was founded in Toronto in 2008, so having them at TIFF just makes sense!
St. Tropez products
St. Tropez products at the TIFF 2023 Bask-It-Style media preview.
Summer's almost at an end, but for those who want a bronzed glow into the winter months, reaching for some self-tanner might be the better move than getting into a tanning bed.
The St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse ($62) is suitable for every skin colour and is formulated in a "lightweight mousse that allows you to choose your tan, from a light glow to a deep dark tan."
If you're looking for something you can spray and immediately step out of the house in, the Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist ($44.50) will give you a glowy tan "that lasts for days and fades evenly."
Snacks
Toronto Popcorn products from the TIFF 2023 Bask-It-Style media preview.
If celebs get caught in rush hour traffic driving to the TIFF Bell Lightbox, they'll be glad to have some snacks on hand.
Stars will be sent a bag of Toronto Popcorn ($5.99) — they'll just need to remember to dust their fingers off before touching their red carpet attire!
Wine
Marques De Riscal Rueda DO wine from the TIFF 2023 Bask-It-Style media preview.
TIFF is, of course, in Toronto, but stars can get a taste of Spain with one of the wines from Rueda that'll be delivered to them.
The Marques De Riscal Rueda DO ($17.95) is a yummy floral white that tastes a little minerally (in a good way!) and has more of a medium body feel, which is perfect as the summer days turn a little crisp.
Victoria Beckham products
Victoria Beckham sunglasses at the TIFF 2023 Bask-It-Style media preview.
From one celeb to another, Victoria Beckham will be providing glasses and sunglasses. Some of those oversized pairs might help people dodge paparazzi and fans if they're just trying to enjoy a nice meal out!
Electric toothbrush
Philips sonicare products at the TIFF 2023 Bask-It-Style media preview.
If you're trying to keep your teeth pearly white for the big screen, this Philips Sonicare Prestige 9900 Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ (around $400) will likely help you with that.
It's USB rechargeable, comes in three colours and connects to an app on your phone to give you feedback on your brushing technique. What a time to be alive, folks!
SodaStream
SodaStreams at the TIFF 2023 Bask-It-Style media preview.
This might be awkward to pack in a carry-on, but celebs are going to be gifted a SodaStream Art (around $150).
They're super sleek-looking and come in three different colours to match the aesthetic of your kitchen. I personally was really into the pretty red one.
OPI nail polishes
OPI nail polishes from the TIFF 2023 Bask-It-Style media preview.
Lastly, just in case a manicure gets smudged or chipped at the last moment, celebs can expect a variety of fun-coloured OPI nail polishes that align with the Zodiac signs.
As a relatively angry/passionate Aries, I'm totally in love with the fiery red "Kiss My Aries" shade that has a sparkly finish for a little extra something.
In addition to the items listed above, celebs will be receiving items from MATT & NAT, Kit & Ace, L’Oreal, Pascoe, REN Vodka and Soo’AE.
Of course, star attendance at TIFF is expected to be a little lean this year due to the ongoing actors' and writers' strikes, so the number of celebs receiving the swag bag will be somewhat limited.
Still, some big names are expected to walk the red carpet in Toronto this month, including Sean Penn, Ethan Hawke, Patricia Arquette, Jessica Chastain and Sylvester Stallone. Music stars such as Lil Nas X and Nickelback are also expected in town.
In the past, Bask-It has delivered its goodies to the likes of Matt Damon, Jennifer Garner, Julianne Moore, Naomi Watts, Colin Farrell, John Legend, Sir Elton John, Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan, Blake Lively, Olivia Wilde, Tom Wilkinson, Rachel Weisz, Iggy Pop, Princess Charlotte of Monaco, Elle Fanning, Helen Mirren, Bryan Cranston, John Goodman and more through hotels they've partnered with in Toronto.
Happy TIFF to those who celebrate!