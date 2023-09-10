Nelly Furtado Dished On Her Fav Spots In Toronto & Shared A Very Relatable Scenario (VIDEO)
"I still really like Cabbage Town, actually."
Nelly Furtado was recently honoured at a Toronto event and she dished about some of her favourite parts of the city while chatting to Narcity.
The "I'm Like A Bird" singer attended the 2023 Artists for Peace and Justice Gala where she was awarded for her commitment to philanthropy.
The event, which generally takes place during TIFF, has raised over $33 million towards charitable work and dedicates part of the evening to honouring Canadians who contribute to peace and social justice activism.
Narcity caught up with Furtado at the event and we asked her what she would get up to in the city if she could spend the day incognito.
"I know how to be incognito," she told Narcity. "I'll tell you — I use my hat, my sunglasses, I do my thing."
She then shouted out a very specific spot in Markham.
"You know, I was just saying how like if you really want to get away from the city, go to Pacific Mall," Furtado said with a laugh. "And just like, go get a new phone case or something."
Celebs! They're just like us!
@narcitytoronto
Nelly Furtado knows how to be incognito in the city 👀 The singer shared some of her fave spots to go to and even gave a shoutout to Pacific Mall! #nellyfurtado #nellyfurtado💕 #nellyfurtadosongs #toronto #torontolife #torontotiktok #pacificmall #torontocanada #tiff2023 #tiff
She also shouted out a few other spots in the city.
"And then, I also like going far west, like hanging out in the Junction or something," Furtado explained. "I still really like Cabbage Town, actually. Yeah there are spots, and they're going to keep on changing, you know?"
She also shared that she's been working on a new album and gave us a little sneak peek of what we might be able to expect.
"[Timberland] and Justin Timberlake and I want to make some more music together, but I got some other really cool songs coming, they're in the pipeline."
Can't wait!