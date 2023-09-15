Taylor Swift Fangirled Over Nelly Furtado & It's The Most Wholesome Interaction (VIDEO)
"I was just streaming 'I'm Like A Bird' the other day."
The MTV VMA's took place earlier this week and Nelly Furtado just posted a very cute moment that went down between her and Taylor Swift.
On Thursday, September 14, the Canadian musician uploaded a TikTok with the caption, "Girls girls be like..."
In the video, the pair are seen chatting backstage after Furtado and Timbaland presented Swift with the Song of the Year VMA for her hit "Anti-Hero."
"I was just streaming 'I'm Like A Bird' the other day," Swift told the singer.
"Oh, no you weren't," Furtado said, to which Swift vehemently responded, "Yes I was."
"Versatility, dude, you can do anything," Swift said.
Furtado also had some kind words in return for the pop star.
“Every time you write another amazing song, I’m like ‘She did it again!'" the Canadian told the "Karma" singer.
Furtado had posted the video of her and Swift to her Instagram two days ago along with a carousel of other pictures, but it didn't have sound.
In the other pictures, she's seen wearing a black dress with a plunging back and posing with Justin Timberlake, Ashanti, Chloe Bailey, Shakira and others.
In terms of new music from Furtado, Narcity caught up with the musician at a TIFF event where she chatted about the fact that she's been working on a new album.
"[Timbaland] and Justin Timberlake and I want to make some more music together, but I got some other really cool songs coming, they're in the pipeline."
Fingers crossed we get another bop like "Promiscuous" or "Give It To Me!"
