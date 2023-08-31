Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Is Coming To Canadian Theatres Soon & Tickets Are Going Fast
Are you ready for it?
Heads up, Swiftes! If you like many other Canadians were unable to get tickets to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour for her six shows in Toronto next year, another option is now available to get in on the iconic show.
On August 31, Swift announced on Instagram that the tour would be coming to theatres in Canada and the U.S., with Cineplex confirming that it would be coming to over 150 of their theatres in Canada.
"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote. "Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!"
The "Karma" singer also said that Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing are encouraged, so it's sure to be a good time.
@narcitytv
The Eras Tour is coming to theatres across North America!! Taylor Swift just announced it on her social media and we have a feeling tickets for the concert movie will sell out soon! #taylorswift #theerastour #erastourmovie #theerastourtaylorswift #theerastour2023 #tswift #swifties #swifttok #taylorswifterastour #taylorswiftfyp #fyp
Based on the Cineplex website, it looks like the concert movie will be playing on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from October 13 to November 5.
Adult tickets are $19.89, while kids and seniors are priced at $13.13 (if you know, you know).
If you want tickets, you'll have to move fast — almost half of the seats for one of the shows at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto have already been bought for the opening night, and the rest are sure to sell just as quickly.
So, if like many others you were disappointed to not nab seats during her run at the Rogers Centre for November 2024, you'll at least (hopefully) get to see a version of the show in 2023.
Good luck, Swifties!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.