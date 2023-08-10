Taylor Swift Will Re-Record '1989' & She Teased Fans With Even More Exciting News
Who do you think will be on the album?
Taylor Swift's album 1989 (Taylor's Version) is coming, and fans are losing their minds!
The pop star announced that she has re-recorded her beloved album 1989 during the last night of the U.S. Eras Tour in Los Angeles.
In a video posted on TikTok, Swift shared the news while on stage wearing a stunning blue outfit and coyly teasing out the information to her fans by revealing some of the night's planned easter eggs.
@_annieelise
Taylor Swift OFFICIALLY announces 1989 Taylor’s Version available October 27th, 2023! #taylorswift #TaylorSwiftErasTour #TaylorSwiftErasTourLA #taylorswift1989taylorsversion
"On the last leg of the Eras Tour, in the eighth month of the year," says Swift as the roaring crowd muffles her voice. Swift steps away from the mic with her hand over her heart, mouthing "sorry" before continuing.
"Notice there were some new outfits in the show?" she teased, referencing her new blue outfits.
"I think instead of telling you about it, I should just show you," she said before revealing the 1989 cover art on the big screen.
In an Instagram post, Swift said that this re-record is her favourite so far, and fans can hear it on October 27.
"Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor's Version) is on its way to you 🔜! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can't believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!" reads her caption.
Fans can expect five new songs from Swift, and theories are already swirling on which artists mays be featured on the re-record, from Harry Styles to Selena Gomez.
Gomez posted an Instagram story on the night of the announcement wearing a tank top in the 1989 colour blue, and Twitter doesn't think it's a coincidence.
"Selena Gomez wearing light blue on 8/9????? 1989 TV def coming," reads a tweet.
Another fan flagged that Styles just followed Swift on Instagram, and they think it's a clear sign that he might be on one of the vault tracks.
"Harry Styles just followed Taylor Swift. He is rumoured to be on one of the vault tracks of 1989 (Taylor’s Version)," a fan tweeted.
The rumours aren't terrible or cruel, but they may be true. So we will just have to wait to see who (if anyone) is featured on the new album.
One thing fans can speculate on for now is if the rumoured bad blood between Karlie Kloss and Swift is thinning, considering the model reportedly attended the Eras Tour Wednesday night, according to photos.
Who knows, maybe this means Kloss will cameo in an upcoming music video?