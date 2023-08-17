Selena Gomez Is Blessing Us With New Music & The 'Sex & The City' Easter Egg Is Everything
"Single Soon" is coming!
Selena Gomez is finally blessing her fans with new music!
Gomez just announced the arrival of her next single, "Single Soon," in an Instagram post with a Sex And the Cityeaster egg.
"Y'all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now," reads Gomez's caption.
Gomez shared stunning photos of her in glam makeup with tousled hair and posing in an obscenely luxe-looking purple coat.
The photo series shows her posing with two friends and polaroids of a clothing rack – presumably with outfits from the music video set and her sitting in the backseat of a car.
But the last photo of the slide may hold the biggest clue of all.
On what looks to be a cluttered table, there's a post-it note on top of a video game controller that reads, "I'm sorry I can't. Don't hate me."
Sex And The City loversstand up, because any fan knows that this infamous breakup note is from the episode "The Post-It Always Sticks Twice."
In the iconic episode, serial single girl Carrie Bradshaw gets broken up with by her insecure boyfriend Berger, who leaves her in the middle of the night with a post-it note that reads, "I'm sorry I can't. Don't hate me," after asking for another chance to work on their relationship.
Sex And The City has had a revival with its spin-off series and Just Like That, so who knows, maybe Gomez is incorporating some of shows single girl flair and characters into her own big return to the music scene!
Fans will have to see just how the easter egg plays out when her single drops on August 25.