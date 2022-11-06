Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor No Longer Follows Her On Insta & Reportedly Made A Shady Comment
Taylor Swift is somehow part of the drama.
Selena Gomez's kidney donor and friend Francia Raisa no longer follows her Instagram and reportedly made an "interesting" comment on a recent post.
Pop Crave posted a screenshot of Raisa reportedly leaving a comment under a quote of Gomez saying, "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities my only friend in the industry really is Taylor," posted to E! New's Instagram account.
\u201cSelena Gomez\u2019s kidney donor Francia Raisa reportedly reacted to her saying that Taylor Swift is her only real friend in the [music] industry: \n\n\u201cInteresting\u201d\u201d— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1667705874
Raisa reportedly wrote, "Interesting" underneath the quote.
The alleged comment appears to be deleted from the post, but Narcity confirmed that Raisa does not follow Gomez on Instagram, although the singer still follows her.
Raisa has been working in Hollywood since she was a teen, and you may recognize her fromThe Secret Life Of The American Teenager or, more recently, from her role in How I Met Your Father.
In 2017 Raisa donated her Kidney to Gomez, who was struggling due to her Lupus, according to a post from Gomez where she thanked Raisa for giving her the "ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney."
Raisa has spoken about how the process of finding out they were a match didn't happen exactly as she'd hoped.
"I gave my kidney to her. From the minute I said, of course, I'll get tested, obviously, I was like, you're my best friend, you're my sister, of course, but you know I wasn't educated on kidney surgery," said Raisa in an interview with SELF in 2018.
"When I found I was a match, it wasn't the way I expected. One day I got a phone call from Selena a facetime, and she's like, 'We're a match!' and I'm like, '... yay, what, how do you know this?'" she said.
"I had a way that I wanted to tell her when I made the decision. I knew it was going to happen – I just needed that time."
Raisa recently appeared on Gomez's TikTok account in July 2022, where the pair played the "He's a ten but.." challenge together, where the pair were snuggled up and laughing.
Gomez just released her highly anticipated documentary My Mind and Me on Apple TV plus where she detailed her journey dealing with mental illness and fame.
Narcity reached out to representatives of Gomez and Raisa for comment but did not receive a comment in time for publication.