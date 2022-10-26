Britney Spears Blasted Selena Gomez Over A Speech & They Seemed So Close At Her Wedding
She's mad about stuff from years ago!
Britney Spears slammed Selena Gomez in an Instagram post and it appears to be over an awards speech Gomez gave years ago.
The Oops! I Did It Again singer posted a long caption on Tuesday night with two photos of her in a red bikini. The caption seems to be about a speech that Gomez gave at the American Music Awards in 2016, although it's unclear why Spears is bothering with it now.
That year Gomez won the award for Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist and in her acceptance speech, she talked about body image.
"I don't wanna see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what's in here," Gomez said as she pointed to her heart. "I'm not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore."
Spears, who often posts nude pictures on Instagram, blasted Gomez for her years-old speech on Tuesday.
"Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on Instagram???!!!!!" she wrote. "They say 'This is NOT something I would do' yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream!!!!"
The video Spears appears to be referencing is Gomez's 2020 video with K-pop group Blackpink called "Ice Cream."
In the post, Spears continued by saying, "These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies!!!! Who cares if they flaunt it ??? They SHOULD!!!"
"So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don't be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams..." the caption read.
She ended the post by saying "Why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing????"
The caption has since been edited and the caption now only shows three rose emojis.
It's unclear what happened to cause Spears to go after Gomez like that, especially after all these years.
Gomez attended Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari in June and the two pop stars seemed to be really friendly. Spears even posted a photo from the wedding with Gomez.
In another series of photos Spears posted from the wedding she even wrote about Gomez in the caption.
"@selenagomez who btw way prettier in person if that's possible," she wrote.
Gomez spoke about the wedding afterwards on Jimmy Kimmel Live in June.
“I am really happy for her, it was beautiful,” she told the host, reports Billboard.
Gomez has not addressed the caption or if there is any drama between the two singers.
However, Gomez's fans were quick to defend the musician.
Fans have posted comments on Spears' photos asking the singer to leave Gomez alone.
"GIRL, leave selena alone!!," one person wrote.
"Girl stop shading selena… she ain’t do sh*t to you but support you," another person said.
Spears has not made any follow-up posts about the situation so we'll have to wait and see if she has more to add.