Britney Spears Posted A Totally Nude Photo & Teased A Movie 'Premiere' With A NSFW Title
Fans have so many questions.
Britney Spears is no stranger to posting nude photos on the internet, but her latest NSFW pic has fans raising an eyebrow at what might be next.
The pop singer, 40, seemingly tried to break Twitter late Tuesday with an image of herself laying naked on a bed, with her breasts and genitals barely hidden from the camera.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
As if that's not provocative enough, she used it to tease a movie premiere.
"I have a premiere for a movie this week 'THE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY P*SSY'!!!!" she wrote.
\u201cI have a premiere for a movie this week \u201cTHE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY PUSSY\u201c !!!!\u201d— Britney Spears \ud83c\udf39\ud83d\ude80 (@Britney Spears \ud83c\udf39\ud83d\ude80) 1666139498
Is Britney Spears releasing a sex tape?
It's not entirely clear what "movie" Spears is referring to.
"The Legislative Act Of My P*ssy" does sound like it could be the title of a sex tape, but it could also have something to do with the conservatorship that prevented Spears from having children for several years.
No further details about the movie premiere are available at this point, although she did also tease that same title a few days ago in a since-deleted tweet.
Spears spent 13 years under a court-appointed conservatorship controlled by her father, who had a say in every aspect of her life. Spears was forced to have an IUD throughout that time so that she couldn't have more children.
That conservatorship ended last December, and since then, Spears has married Sam Asghari and gotten pregnant with him. The pregnancy ended in a miscarriage earlier this year.
The singer has also regained control of her social media accounts since her conservatorship ended, and she frequently excites and confuses her fans by posting barely-censored nudes on Instagram.
"Like. What?" wrote a fan on one of those pics.
Reactions to her latest post were similar.
"I feel bad for her, after she has basically been a prisoner for the past how many years and is now free and trying to express herself (even if it's in the wrong type of ways) and getting judged by people for it," wrote one user in response to her latest nude.
"She's taking back her power," tweeted a supporter. "This woman was sexualized by the industry, managers & her own parents for years & the world at large ate it up. Now she's taking the help of her own sexuality/power and everyone is clutching their pearls?"
\u201c@britneyspears Y\u2019all haters need to stop with the hate already. Britney is fine. If she wants to show off what god gave her that\u2019s her business. Don\u2019t like it? Unfollow and block her. It\u2019s that simple.\u201d— Britney Spears \ud83c\udf39\ud83d\ude80 (@Britney Spears \ud83c\udf39\ud83d\ude80) 1666139498
Others suggested that the conservatorship might've been good for her, while one woman hinted that maybe she's taking the wrong approach with these nudes.
"I mean Britney... sweetie you could've done all this on OnlyFans and made 30 mil already," one person wrote.
Spears has been very busy over the last year. She released Hold Me Closer, her first music in several years, after collaborating with Elton John.
She's also had a few back-and-forth fights with her ex-husband Kevin Federline in the media.
Earlier this week, Spears got into it with Iran's state-controlled media after she backed protests against the country's morality police.
We're guessing Iran will have some strong feelings about her latest post.