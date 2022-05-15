NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
britney spears

Britney Spears Announces She's Had A 'Devastating' Miscarriage In A Heartbreaking Post

"Our love for each other is our strength."

Trending Staff Writer
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari.

@samasghari | Instagram

Britney Spears and her partner Sam Asghari have revealed that Spears has suffered a miscarriage just one month after they excitedly announced the news of her pregnancy.

On Saturday, May 14, the pair posted identical statements on their Instagram's announcing their heartbreaking news.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," they wrote. "This is a devastating time for any parent."

"Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news," they continued. "Our love for each other is our strength."

As for the future, the couple seems hopeful.

"We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family," they shared. "We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

"We will have a miracle soon," Asghari wrote on their joint post with a heart emoji.

In April, Asghari thought the pop star had a "food baby" that Spears later confirmed was an actual baby after taking a pregnancy test.

Spears has been vocal about wanting to expand her family but revealed that she wasn't able to during her conservatorship, which lasted for 13 years.

In her testimony, she said that she wanted to have her IUD removed in order to have another baby with Asghari, but that she was not allowed to, according to the New York Times.

The 40-year-old shares two teenage boys with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

"We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family," Spears and Asghari said in the caption for their post announcing their sad news. "Thank you for your support."

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...