Britney Spears Announces She's Had A 'Devastating' Miscarriage In A Heartbreaking Post
"Our love for each other is our strength."
Britney Spears and her partner Sam Asghari have revealed that Spears has suffered a miscarriage just one month after they excitedly announced the news of her pregnancy.
On Saturday, May 14, the pair posted identical statements on their Instagram's announcing their heartbreaking news.
"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," they wrote. "This is a devastating time for any parent."
"Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news," they continued. "Our love for each other is our strength."
As for the future, the couple seems hopeful.
"We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family," they shared. "We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."
"We will have a miracle soon," Asghari wrote on their joint post with a heart emoji.
In April, Asghari thought the pop star had a "food baby" that Spears later confirmed was an actual baby after taking a pregnancy test.
Spears has been vocal about wanting to expand her family but revealed that she wasn't able to during her conservatorship, which lasted for 13 years.
In her testimony, she said that she wanted to have her IUD removed in order to have another baby with Asghari, but that she was not allowed to, according to the New York Times.
The 40-year-old shares two teenage boys with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.
"We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family," Spears and Asghari said in the caption for their post announcing their sad news. "Thank you for your support."