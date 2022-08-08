Kevin Federline Says Britney Spears' Kids Don't See Her & Her Nude Selfies Make It 'Tough'
She said her ex-husband is just being "hurtful."
Britney Spears, new husband Sam Asghari and ex-husband Kevin Federline have been drawn into a public fight about her kids and her nude photos on Instagram, and it's getting ugly fast.
Federline, who shares sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 16, with Spears, recently told the Daily Mail that the boys don't want to see their mother, and that's why they skipped her recent wedding.
"The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now," Federline told the Daily Mail. "It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding."
He also said it was "tough" for the teenagers to see their mom posting a bunch of nude selfies on Instagram, as Spears has been doing since her conservatorship ended last year.
"I try to explain to them, 'look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself.' But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough," Federline shared. "I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."
Spears and her new husband, Sam Asghari, fired back on social media after Federline's interview came out over the weekend.
"It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," Spears wrote on her Instagram story over the weekend, per People.
"As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram," she continued.
"Only one word: HURTFUL," she added.
Spears continued her rant via an Instagram post and shared a "reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well!!!!! I'm only human, and I've done my best…."
Spears claims that it isn't her nude Instagram posts that affect her children but the conservatorship she was under for 15 years.
"During my conservatorship, I was controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years…I needed permission just to take Tylenol!!! She shared. "I'm not surprised at all with their behaviour and their approach to what I've had to deal with."
Asghari, 28, backed his new wife in his own Instagram stories while calling Federline "irresponsible."
"There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves, and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly," wrote Asghari, per People.
"The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the 'tough' part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years as a role model."
Asghari added on Monday that the boys "wouldn't be the 1st teenagers embarrassed (by) their parents."
"There is nothing to be embarrassed about just lots of things to be proud of," he wrote on Instagram.
Spears was married to "KFed" from 2004 until 2006.
She entered into a conservatorship in 2008 and was freed from it in late 2021.
She married Asghari last June and has been trying to have another child with him for months.
