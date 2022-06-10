Britney Spears Just Got Married To Sam Asghari & Her Ex-Husband Crashed Their Big Day
There are many people you'd want in attendance on your wedding day, but there's one person that most brides don't want to see: the ex-husband.
Unfortunately for Britney Spears, her ex-husband Jason Alexander decided it would be a good idea to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday, and he was eventually arrested for trespassing.
As if she hasn't already gone through enough in the past year.
Spears and Asghari had their nuptials in a very intimate wedding ceremony held in California on Thursday, reported BBC.
The Baby One More Time singer's ex-husband, whom she was briefly married to in 2004, was most definitely not invited to the nuptials but decided to come anyway.
Alexander even streamed himself inside the singer's home on Instagram Live right before the ceremony before he was eventually tackled by security.
A police spokesperson confirmed that "he was able to find his way onto the property and was confronted by security."
During the confrontation between Alexander and the security officers, an altercation broke out, and he was arrested and charged with four misdemeanour offences of trespassing, vandalism and battery.
"An altercation occurred with the security officers, and that's where the battery occurred... and during the altercation, an item was broken, so that's where the vandalism comes into play. And by being on private property, the trespass comes into play," said the police.
Alexander and Spears' marriage was annulled less than 55 hours after it took place. The two were childhood friends.
Only 60 guests, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton, reported People, were in attendance to the recent wedding.
Although a bunch of famous people were in attendance, Spear's sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, did not attend the wedding ceremony.
Her immediate family, including her father, Jamie Spears, mother Lynn Spears and little sister Jamie Lynn, were also not present, likely due to the drama that ensued between the family over Spears' conservatorship.
Spears and Asghari got engaged in September of 2021 after over four years of dating.
The wedding occurred a month after Spears and Asghari experienced a miscarriage.
She shared the big news on her Instagram with a video showing off her new engagement ring and captioned the post "I can’t f*cking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!"
Spears and Asghari met on the set of her music video for Slumber Party back in 2016 and reconnected five months after the video shoot, reported People.
The couple got married seven months after Spears was freed from her conservatorship which for a long time had prevented her from getting married.