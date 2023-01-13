Jamie Lynn Spears Is Returning To Her Roots In 'Zoey 102' Film & It's Missing Some OG Members
The film is already in production!
Zoey Brooks is all grown up and ready to return to the small screen with a Zoey 101reboot in the works.
Paramount+ announced on Thursday that production has started on Zoey 102, a movie adaption based on the 2005 Nickelodean TV series that starred Jamie Lynn Spears in the lead role.
Spears also confirmed the news on Instagram.
"It's official," she captioned the post along with a photo of a chair with 'Zoey' written on it and a Zoey 102 script.
“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love," Spears was quoted in a press release.
"As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."
In a press release, Nickelodean says the full-length feature film will follow adult features of the Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite at a wedding.
Original “Zoey” cast members Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde and Jack Salvatore are also set to reprise their roles in the reboot.
The press release did not include several original cast members, including Austin Butler who played James Garrett on the show.
According to the Evening Standard, Victoria Justice who played Lola Martinez, won't be a part of the film. However, Justice hasn't spoken out about the film since the announcement.
It appears as though Alexa Nikolas, who played Nicole Bristow, won't be taking part in the project.
Last year, Nikolas was quite vocal about her experience on Zoey 101 and made allegations against the show's creator Dan Schneider.
In August 2022, Nikolas staged a protest outside of Nickelodean's headquarters alleging abuse by the company's executives.
"I didn't feel protected at Nickelodeon as a child," she said at the time as reported by Rolling Stone.
\u201c\ud83d\ude35\u200d\ud83d\udcab Do NOT support a network that can\u2019t even take accountability especially when it comes to CHILDREN. That is beyond low\u2026 \n#nickelodeon\u201d— Alexa Nikolas (@Alexa Nikolas) 1673569421
Zoey 101 ran from 2005 to 2008 and followed the main character as she enrolled in the boarding school Pacific Coast Academy.
Reaction to the news of the reboot has been mixed.
Some fans are clearly thrilled by the news.
One person noted in a tweet that Zoey 101 was one of their favorite shows growing up.
\u201cI\u2019m actually excited for this! Zoey 101 was one of my favorite shows when I was younger\u201d— Katie Pruss (@Katie Pruss) 1673570868
Another fan couldn't believe the news as they screamed with excitement in a video.
\u201cAre you ready?! NO IM NOT READY ZOEY 101 IS BACK?? #zoey101 #childhood #shows\u201d— QueenBee \ud83d\udc51\ud83d\udc1d (@QueenBee \ud83d\udc51\ud83d\udc1d) 1673557408
Others, however, are saying the Zoey 102 film is "10 years too late."
\u201cparamount + dropping this for a zoey 101 movie is bananas lmaoooo a zoey 101 movie is like 10 years too late and not in a good way \ud83d\ude2d\u201d— lindsay (@lindsay) 1673559693
One Twitter user pointed out that they won't be watching the show due to Nikolas' allegations.
\u201cAlexa Nikolas has been talking about her abuse on Zoey 101 for years. There\u2019s no way I\u2019m about to watch the reboot.\u201d— \u2728 (@\u2728) 1673556464
Another person is suggesting the reasoning why Butler, Justice and Nikolas won't be reprising their roles in Zoey 102.
"Looks like a great project," they sarcastically wrote.
\u201cAustin Butler won\u2019t be in the Zoey 101 reboot because he\u2019s too busy potentially being nominated for Oscars. Victoria Justice won\u2019t be in it because she\u2019s moved on & Alexa Nikolas was so traumatized by working with Jamie Lynn Spears that she won\u2019t do it. Looks like a great project\u201d— Meredith (@Meredith) 1673572749
The exact release date hasn't been revealed just yet, but Paramount+ has confirmed that production is underway in North Carolina and says Zoey 102 will premiere later this year on the platform.