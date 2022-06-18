'Elvis' Star Austin Butler Tells Us Why His Voice May Sound Different Now (VIDEO)
"My thing was obsessing about Elvis for two years."
Austin Butler graced the TIFF Bell Lightbox red carpet on June 16 for the Toronto premiere of Elvis, and the star shared why you may not recognize his voice post-Elvis.
The upcoming film, directed by the iconic Baz Luhrmann, has gained much buzz on TikTok with countless videos appreciating (and thirsting over) Butler in his upcoming role as Elvis Presley in the King of Rock 'n' Roll biopic.
Although fans can't help but notice that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and The Carrie Diariesactor still sounds a little bit like the King.
Butler shared with Narcity that becoming Elvis felt almost like living in another country.
"Well, I mean, there are many things. I mean, it's like when you live in another country, and you get immersed in that culture. But instead, my thing was, you know, just obsessing over Elvis for two years."
Butler says he was "just really trying to do him justice and understand him," and while digging deep, it seems he may have kept a few discoveries.
"I think that you can't help after two years but to sort of — some of it be woven into the fiber of your being. I'm sure there are many ways, but yeah, I had a great time getting to hang out with him for two years."
Luhrmann told Narcity on the red carpet that he thinks Butler's lived experience gives him a special connection to Elvis.
"I think because he lost his mom at the same age, his commitment to it — He's a great actor, there's no question about it. He has great star quality, there's no question about it. But I think the fact that he shares his terrible loss gives you a kind of soul connection that is just on another level."
If you want to see Butler in action, you can check out Elvis in theatres on June 24, 2022.