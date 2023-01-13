Austin Butler Honored Lisa Marie Presley In Golden Globes Speech Just Days Before Her Death
Austin Butler expressed his love for singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley at the Golden Globes on Tuesday and now a lot of people are saying his words hold even greater significance in the wake of Presley's death.
Presley, who was the daughter of the "King Of Rock and Roll" Elvis Presley, died on Thursday after going into cardiac arrest.
Her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed the news in a statement to CNN on Thursday evening.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known,” Priscilla Presley said.
“We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."
The mother-daughter duo had just attended Tuesday's Golden Globes to support Butler who won the award for best actor in a drama, motion picture for his role as Elvis.
In his speech, he thanked Presley and her mother for opening up their home to him during filming.
"I also want to thank our incredible producers and Warner Brothers and the Presley family. Thank you guys. Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever," he said in his speech.
Many people are now highlighting the significance of that speech.
One person writes that Butler's words are "extra powerful now" following Presley's death.
Another Twitter user also tweeted a video of the speech and wrote, "it goes to show how fast and unexpected life is."
Another person wrote that it's "chilling" that Presley had just watched Butler win a Golden Globe award two days before her death.
Presley had previously spoken about Butler and what his Elvis role meant to her.
At a Golden Globes pre-party on Elvis' actual birthday, January 8, Presley said her dad would have been "proud" of the Elvis film, as reported by People.
"I'm so overwhelmed by this film and the effect that it's had and what Baz [Luhrmann] has done, what Austin has done," Presley said.
"I'm so proud. And I know that my father would also be very proud. So, I want to thank you all for being here and I — I'm so overwhelmed with gratitude, so thank you."
Condolences from friends and fans have been pouring in online following the news of Presley's death.
Tom Hanks, who also starred in the Elvis biopic, shared a statement with his wife Rita Wilson.
"Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie," Rita wrote.
"She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad.
"Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley," actor John Travolta wrote in an Instagram post.
Singer P!nk also shared her grief about the news, writing "this one hurts my heart."
"Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind. Funny as shit, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children," she added. "May your soul rest in peace, friend."
Actress Leah Remini wrote she's "heartbroken" about Presley's passing.
"May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now," Remini said in a tweet.
Presley was born in 1968 and chose a career in music, just like her father.
She went on to release three albums, including To Whom It May Concern in 2003, 2005’s Now What and 2012’s Storm & Grace.
Presley was Elvis' only daughter and often posted flashback photos of her and her dad on Instagram.
She was nine years old when Elvis died at the age of 42 on August 16, 1977.
Presley leaves behind three children: actress Riley Keough, and twins Harper and Finley. Her son Benjamin died by suicide in July 2020. She wrote about her grief over her son's death in an emotional essay that she shared with People in 2022.
Presley was previously married to Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage, Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood.