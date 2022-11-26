Elvis Presley Stayed At This Hotel In Vancouver & One Night Will Cost You 2 Months Rent
The king of rock and roll had some expensive taste!
Rock and roll icon, Elvis Presley, once stayed at this ritzy five-star hotel in Vancouver, that has been open since the roaring 20s, and just one night there comes with a hefty price tag.
The Rosewood Hotel Georgia told Narcity that Presley kicked back in its "Lord Stanley Suite," in the summer of 1957.
The penthouse suite's starting rate currently costs $6,000, per night — so it's safe to say that Presley had some expensive taste.
Lord Stanley Suite.Rosewood Hotel Georgia
If you want to live it up like the King himself and actually have the funds to do so, you totally can.
The 1,280-square-foot hotel room on the 12th floor comes with its very own rooftop garden, pool and fireplace. The room is large enough to fit up to 20 guests, which would be perfect for throwing a Hollywood-themed soirée.
Lord Stanley Suite.Rosewood Hotel Georgia
It has a massive living room with a dining area, two bedrooms and two bathrooms with walk-in rainforest showers.
Lord Stanley Suite.Rosewood Hotel Georgia
Presley wasn't the only celeb to grace the Rosewood Hotel Georgia with their presence, quite a few other big names have too.
Celebrities like John and Ethel Barrymore, Marlene Dietrich, Errol Flynn, John Wayne and Gary Cooper have all stayed at the hotel over the years, according to the hotel's website.
Not to mention, the Prince of Wales and his brother George, the Duke of Kent, literally had a red carpet rolled out for them when stayed they stayed there back in 1927, it added.
