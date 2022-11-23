Cole Sprouse Called This Vancouver Hotel Home & One Night There Costs $15K (PHOTOS)
He was living the suite life!
Cole Sprouse once called this hotel in Vancouver home and you can vacation there like Riverdale star himself — but it might put a dent in your wallet.
In an interview with Vogue, Sprouse revealed that he was living in the Chairman's Suite at the Fairmont Pacific Rim. The 2,250 square-foot luxury suite is inspired by a Balinese villa and it costs a whopping $15,000, just to stay for one night.
Sprouse played Jughead Jones on The CW series, Riverdale, which was filmed in Vancouver. The show brought him to the West Coast Canadian city quite a bit, and in the interview, he even said "when the sun is out it's the most beautiful city on earth, truly."
His temporary home in Vancouver is beautiful too, but just like the city, it's not exactly cheap.
The pricey Chairman's Suite at the Fairmont Pacific Rim is nothing short of celeb-worthy. It can hold up to 40 people, which would make it the perfect pad for a Hollywood-style party.
Plus, it comes with some unreal views of the North Shore mountains and surrounding Vancouver cityscape.
Chairman's Suite.Fairmont Pacific Rim
Although many people would probably pass thanks to the price tag of this luxury stay, if you can actually afford it, there is currently a waitlist for 2023.
Although it was announced that Riverdale is coming to an end, after seven seasons, perhaps another project will bring the celebrity to B.C. The last season is expected to air in 2023, so you'll have a chance to see the province on your screen again.
Fairmont Pacific Rim — Chairman's Suite
Chairman's Suite.
Price: $15,000 per night
Address:1038 Canada Pl., Vancouver, BC