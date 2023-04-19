Ryan Reynolds Married Ex Scarlet Johansson At This BC Resort Back In The Day & It's So Pricey
Other celebs love this spot too!
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's romance is a favourite among, well, most people. Some may have even forgotten about Reynolds' first marriage with Scarlett Johansson — who he tied the knot with in his home province!
The celebrity duo didn't last of course, but their 2008 nuptials took place at a memorable spot, which has been much loved by other celebrities.
The Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge is a vacation destination nearby in a small — but apparently star-studded — town, where Elton John escaped to with his husband David Furnish, and Reynolds and Johansson made things official. Romance seems to be in the air at this place!
Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge is near Tofino, where the likes of Sarah McLaughlin, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth, and Lady GaGa have reportedly vacationed.
While the other Hollywood stars might have been getting some R&R between filming days in Vancouver, Reynolds was right at home.
The Deadpool actor was born and raised in Vancouver, so it's no surprise that his first wedding was near his hometown. It's also no surprise, given the duo's fame, how fancy the location was.
The wilderness lodge offers up a luxury experience, exclusive at every level.
To get to the stunning resort you have to take a boat or seaplane, ending up in a remote wilderness.
You can embrace nature and adventure there, but for a price.
The luxurious glamping-style tents will cost you anything from $2,900 to upwards of $5,800 per night, depending on the size.
If the star-studded guest book hasn't convinced you of its appeal though, it was also named one of 2023's best places to stay in the world by Condé Nast Traveler.
This spot will give you a taste of how celebrities do vacations, if you have a deep enough wallet!
Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge
Price: Upwards of $3,900 per night
Address: Bedwell River Valley, Alberni-Clayoquot C, BC