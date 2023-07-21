Ryan Reynolds & Scarlett Johanson Got The Most Unexpected Wedding Gift From Samuel L. Jackson
"Ryan is a savvy motherf*cker." 😂
In case you forgot, Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson were married for a few years before calling it quits — and they received the wildest gift from Samuel L. Jackson for their nuptials.
In a recent interview with Vulture, Jackson shared what he bestowed the Canadian and Jackson's fellow Avengersco-star.
"Ryan is a savvy motherf*cker," Jackson said. "I knew him from when he and Scarlett Johansson got married. My wedding gift to them was a beehive."
While that does indeed seem like a random present, Jackson said the idea came from the fact that Johansson "was always talking about nature."
"So I had my assistant go out and buy 10 pounds of bees and then I bought them bee suits and the whole thing," he explained. "They kept bees for a while. They got honey for a couple of years while they were married."
Unfortunately, the couple's apiary adventures came to an end eventually.
"One day the bees abandoned the hive or they abandoned the queen or some sh*t," Jackson shared.
It happens!
Johansson and Reynolds were married between 2008 and 2011, according to IMDb, and Johansson recently made a rare comment about her ex-husband while on Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast.
Paltrow asked her if she had been married two times, but Johansson told her it was actually three times.
"Oh, that's right because I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds!" said Paltrow.
"We were married. We weren't married very long, but we were married when I met you," said Johansson.
It seems there aren't any hard feelings between the now-separated couple.
"We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house," said Paltrow.
"He's a great guy," shared Johansson.
Of course, Reynolds is now married to Blake Lively, with whom he shares four children, the most recent of which they welcomed earlier this year.
As for Johansson, she's married to Saturday Night Live writer and cast member Colin Jost.
Jackson did not reveal whether or not he attended either of those weddings or if he had any interesting gifts for the two couples.
