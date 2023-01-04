This Resort In BC Was Named One Of The World's Best Places To Stay In 2023 & It's Stunning
When you see the photos, you'll understand why. 🌲
A ritzy wilderness resort nestled alongside the ocean on Vancouver Island has just been named one of the best places to stay, in the entire world.
Condé Nast Traveler shared "The best hotels and resorts in the world: The Gold List 2023," and it shouted out B.C.'s very own, Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge.
The list was created by the travel magazine's global editors and it includes their favourite places to stay around the world.
Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge is not only loved by these editors but also by celebrities who seem to pick this retreat as a vacation spot. Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, stayed at the lodge for three whole weeks just last year.
The secluded resort on Vancouver Island is only accessible by boat, helicopter or floatplane, according to Condé Nast Traveler.
It has 25 different canvas tents that were inspired by prospector camps to pay homage to the area's history as a gold-mining settlement, it added.
Although they may look simple on the outside, they are completely luxurious and nothing short of Instagram-worthy from the inside.
The B.C. resort is right on the water, which makes it the perfect place to reconnect with nature and take in some stunning ocean views.
If you're thinking of adding this vacation spot to your 2023 plans, it might be a good idea to check out the prices first. The highly-loved spot does come with a price though, and the cheapest stay will cost you $3,900, per night.
Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge
Price: $3900 to $6200 per night
Address: Bedwell River Valley., Alberni-Clayoquot C, BC