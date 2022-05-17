6 Things To Do In Tofino, BC If You Only Have 48 Hours & Want To Make Them Count
Here's your summer vacation itinerary! 👇
A short trip to Tofino, B.C. is all it takes to fall in love with the stunning small town. It's a surfers paradise, surrounded by mountains and full of friendly locals.
If you were looking for a summer vacation destination in B.C. — there is no doubt that Tofino is the place to go.
Luckily there are some super cheap flights to Vancouver and you can take BC Ferries from the city to Vancouver Island, where Tofino is. It's a bit of a journey, but the destination is so worth it.
Beyond the breathtaking scenery, the town has tons of activities to enjoy. You can spend your days there hiking, whale watching, kayaking, fishing, or just laying on the white sand beaches.
If you only have a weekend though, you'll want to stick to the very best adventures — so you don't waste one minute.
Book your flight to B.C. ASAP, because this is a full itinerary for experiencing Tofino, in just 48 hours.
Hike to Cox Bay Lookout
This easy hike is only 2.9 kilometres long, according to Alltrails.
For the little effort required here, you get a stunning view that will transport you to Hawaii. With the blue water and sandy beach below you, and mountains all around — it's hard to believe you're still in Canada.
Grab a taco from Tacofino
Tacofino locations are actually all around Vancouver, but they started in Tofino — like you might have guessed, based on the name.
They have super tasty tacos, and there's no better place to try them, than where the restaurant was created.
Surf at Mackenzie Beach
You just can't go to Tofino without trying to surf. There are a few beaches around with great waves, and Mackenzie Beach is breathtaking.
It's a huge sandy beach that's perfect to relax on after a long day out in the chilly ocean waves. Plus, there are multiple resorts and campgrounds right on the beach, where you can stay.
Go Whale Watching
There are many touring companies that can take you whale watching in Tofino. The town is known to be surrounded by whales during the season (from March to October) making them easy to spot.
Make sure to bring a camera to capture the special moment!
Hit up Tofino Brewing Co.
Definitely grab some pints at this local brewery in the cute little town, while you're there. You can have your pick of tasty brews or even try a flight.
After all the hiking and surfing — you'll need somewhere to do cheers!
Take a walk in Pacific Rim National Park
This incredible park in full of lush greenery and wildlife. There are rainforests throughout the park, and unbelievably massive trees within them.
Take a stroll through the national park, and enjoy the nature around you.