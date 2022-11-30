BC Ranked As One Of The 'Best Places To Go In 2023' & This Small-Town Resort Got A Shoutout
It was the only Canadian province to make the list! 🇨🇦
B.C. locals can be a little extra proud today because the province was the only one in Canada to make a list of the best places to go in the upcoming new year.
Condé Nast Traveler included B.C. on the list of The 23 Best Places To Go In 2023, giving it props for its stunning natural beauty and outdoor activities.
These places were picked by a few Condé Nast Traveller editors, from the U.S., UK, Spain, and India who used their expertise to discover the best vacation destinations for travellers to explore around the world.
Condé Nast Traveler highlighted the West Coast province for its "new Indigenous-led experiences and wilderness lodges."
A few wilderness retreats that got a shoutout included Klahoose Wilderness Resort in Desolation Sound, Haida House in Haida Gwaii, Nemiah Valley Lodge in the interior Chilcotin region and Tofino Wilderness Resort in Quait Bay on Vancouver Island.
Tofino Wilderness Resort is a luxury floating lodge, near the small town of Tofino, that is expected to "open under Ahousaht First Nation ownership in 2023", according to Condé Nast Traveler.
The scenery surrounding the lodge looks absolutely stunning and nothing short of picturesque.
The magazine also highlighted Vancouver's only Indigenous restaurant, Salmon n’ Bannock, which will soon be opening a location at the Vancouver airport.
This will make it the first Indigenous restaurant in a Canadian airport.
Aside from B.C., 22 other places around the world, made the list too. So if you've been looking for the perfect place to vacation next year, hopefully, some of the spots will spark some inspiration!
Tofino Wilderness Resort
Why You Need To Go: This stunning ocean-side resort looks like it could be the ultimate recipe for a relaxing vacation in B.C.!