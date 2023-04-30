This Quick 2.6km BC Hike Through A Lush Forest Takes You To A Surreal Lookout (PHOTOS)
All the pay off, without much work! ⛰️
This easy hike on Vancouver Island in B.C. is as short as it is beautiful.
If you're in the mood for a view that will blow you away, but aren't down for a serious workout, Cox Bay Lookout is the place to go.
This hike is in Tofino, a stunning small town in B.C. that is the place to go in the warmer months if you want to experience some of the best that summer in B.C. has to offer.
The 2.6-kilometre out-and-back trail takes you to an unbelievable lookout that gives mountain, ocean, and beach views all wrapped up into one.
To get up to the lookout you have to hike through a lush forest.
this hike to cox bay is amazing, tofino never lets me down ☀️ #vancouverisland #hike #hiketok #tofino #coxbay #coxbaylookout #summer
The trail can get muddy and steep at parts, so make sure to wear proper hiking attire.
It's worth getting a little dirty for the view though.
Located in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, there are lots of trails around that you can go and explore after if you're up for it.
"Lying along the west coast of Vancouver Island in the traditional territories of the Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations, Pacific Rim National Park Reserve boasts kilometres of long sandy beaches, unspoiled temperate rainforests and adventures that will delight the explorer in all," the Parks Canada website said.
If you're tired after a day enjoying the hikes and surf in the area, you can opt for an afternoon at Tofino Brewing, or grab a taco at Tacofino to fuel up.
Cox Bay Lookout
Where: Braiden Rd., Tofino, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This easy hike gives you a view you won't soon forget, and its location makes it that much better.