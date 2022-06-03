The Best Beginner Hikes In BC, According To A Top Adventure Photographer
Get the view, without the work!
There are so many easy hikes in B.C. that can give you a breathtaking view without all the work. Luckily, a top adventure photographer, Ben Prescott, told Narcity the best hikes in B.C. to explore if you're a beginner — or just don't feel like a workout.
Prescott's Instagram, @itsbigben, is full of legendary views and images of steep cliffs surrounded by mountains. You can tell in one glance that he is a thrill-seeker at heart.
Not everyone wants to get their blood pumping on a hike though, so they need some easier options that will still be filled with stunning scenery.
Some views you just can't get without putting in work — but you can always just go to Prescott's Instagram page to see those. With 414,000 followers on the social media platform, it's clear that lots of people are getting their fill of adventure from him.
He also travellers around the world, sharing sights from his trips to Dubai, the U.S., and even New Zealand.
There's nothing quite like B.C. hikes though, so here are three easy ones that Prescott recommends taking on this summer.
Lindeman Lake
Address: Chilliwack Lake Provincial Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: This popular hike is a quick 3.4 kilometres and takes you to a bright green lake. On a hot summer day, you can cool down in the water before you make the journey home.
Lynn Canyon Loop
Address: North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Lynn Canyon Park is right in North Vancouver, making this the ideal afternoon adventure. On this 2.6-kilometre hike, you can enjoy the lush greenery and massive tress all around you. Plus, there's a beautiful creek you get to walk by.
Gold Creek Falls
Address: Golden Ears Provincial Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: In just two hours you can finish this 5.5-kilometre journey, and feel like you were a world away. This provincial park is full of stunning hikes, so you can explore around if you want something more challenging after.