NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bc hikes

The Best Beginner Hikes In BC, According To A Top Adventure Photographer

Get the view, without the work!

Vancouver Editor
A lake in B.C. Right: Mountains in B.C.

A lake in B.C. Right: Mountains in B.C.

@itsbigben | Instagram

There are so many easy hikes in B.C. that can give you a breathtaking view without all the work. Luckily, a top adventure photographer, Ben Prescott, told Narcity the best hikes in B.C. to explore if you're a beginner — or just don't feel like a workout.

Prescott's Instagram, @itsbigben, is full of legendary views and images of steep cliffs surrounded by mountains. You can tell in one glance that he is a thrill-seeker at heart.

Not everyone wants to get their blood pumping on a hike though, so they need some easier options that will still be filled with stunning scenery.

Some views you just can't get without putting in work — but you can always just go to Prescott's Instagram page to see those. With 414,000 followers on the social media platform, it's clear that lots of people are getting their fill of adventure from him.

He also travellers around the world, sharing sights from his trips to Dubai, the U.S., and even New Zealand.

There's nothing quite like B.C. hikes though, so here are three easy ones that Prescott recommends taking on this summer.

Lindeman Lake

Address: Chilliwack Lake Provincial Park, BC

Why You Need To Go: This popular hike is a quick 3.4 kilometres and takes you to a bright green lake. On a hot summer day, you can cool down in the water before you make the journey home.

Website

Lynn Canyon Loop 

Address: North Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Lynn Canyon Park is right in North Vancouver, making this the ideal afternoon adventure. On this 2.6-kilometre hike, you can enjoy the lush greenery and massive tress all around you. Plus, there's a beautiful creek you get to walk by.

Website

Gold Creek Falls

Address: Golden Ears Provincial Park, BC

Why You Need To Go: In just two hours you can finish this 5.5-kilometre journey, and feel like you were a world away. This provincial park is full of stunning hikes, so you can explore around if you want something more challenging after.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...