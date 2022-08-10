This Hike In BC Has Panoramic Mountain Views & Stunning Wildflower Blooms
The hike that dreams are made of! 🌼
There is a stunning hike in B.C. that will lead you straight to panoramic mountain views and fields of wildflower blooms.
Sun Peaks B.C. has a network of scenic and beautiful trails that can be accessed by hiking from the bottom of the mountain — or if you're feeling lazy, you can take a chairlift up from Sun Peaks Resort instead.
Out of the network of 15 designated hiking trails, the West Ridge Trail — or Trail #10 — stands out above them all for its magical views.
The 1.5-kilometre trail roughly takes 45 minutes to complete one way and you can expect to see all different types of vibrant wildflowers while doing so.
It's the perfect hike to go and frolic through a field of blooms on and capture some super Insta-worthy flower photos too.
You can also follow this trail all the way to Tod Lake and the #11 Tod Peak trail if you're looking to continue your hiking adventures.
Plus, the tiny lake looks like one of the most refreshing ways to cool off on a hot summer's day.
By the end of it, if you're too tired from hiking and taking in those mesmerizing views, you can opt to take the chairlift down instead of hiking down the mountain and save yourself some energy.
It would absolutely be worth planning a road trip up to Sun Peaks just to try out this seriously dreamy hike.
West Ridge Trail / Trail #10
Price: Free
Address: Sun Peaks, B.C.