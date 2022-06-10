7 BC Hikes With Gorgeous Views To Explore This Summer
Get all your hiking gear together! 🥾
B.C. has some super epic hikes with amazing views, but sometimes it can be hard to decide on which ones to pick.
If you are looking for some adventure this summer, here is a list of some great hikes throughout B.C. that will leave you with nothing less than breathtaking views.
Plus, there are so many different types of hikes throughout the province that are great for beginners or advanced hikers.
It's time to get all your hiking gear together because these trails will have you hitting the road in no time.
Stawamus Chief
Address: Squamish, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you've been looking for a hike with some seriously incredible views, this is one to try out. This hike will lead you to some mighty views of the surrounding mountains and water below. It is a trail for more advanced hikers so if you are only a beginner, you might want to try out some easier ones first.
Lindeman Lake
Address: Chilliwack Lake Provincial Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is an easy hike that will lead you to bright blue water. If you're hiking on a hot summer day, this will be the perfect hike to cool off and go for a swim.
Dog Mountain Trail
Address: 1700 Mt Seymour Rd., North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you are not that advanced in the hiking world, then try this trail. This hike is suitable for even beginner hikers and it will ultimately provide you with all the views — without all the work.
Panorama Ridge
Address: Garibaldi, BC
Why You Need To Go: This 28.3-kilometre loop hike is a bit more challenging, but it will lead to some mesmerizing views. The bright blue waters you'll see below look like a piece of art.
Cream Lake
Address: Alberni Strathcona Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: This 24.1-kilometre trail is meant for more advanced hikers and will lead you to views of a stunning lake. You might even see some beautiful wildflowers along the way!
St Marks Summit
Address: Cypress Provincial Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a great hike to catch some panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and surrounding mountains. It would probably be one of the most epic spots to enjoy a morning coffee and take in some amazing scenery.
Lake O'Hara
Address: Yoho National Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: This 9-kilometre trail is a bit challenging but it will lead you to a beautiful and refreshing lake. You can even camp there if you're looking to make an overnight trip out of it.