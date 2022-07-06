NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

bc hikes

This 2.5 km Hike In BC Is 'Mother Nature's Stairmaster' & It's A Serious Workout

It's like hitting up the gym in the outdoors!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A woman on The Grouse Grind. Right: A woman at the top of The Grouse Grind.

A woman on The Grouse Grind. Right: A woman at the top of The Grouse Grind.

@kendiyuan| Instagram, @julesandmocha | Instagram

You don't have to go to the gym to get in a burning workout when there is a hike in B.C. that will do the trick.

The hike is located on Grouse Mountain and has been dubbed “Mother Nature’s Stairmaster," according to its website. It's literally a grind up the mountain and the steep incline of the 2.5-kilometre hike could have your legs sore for days.

There are 2,830 stairs and most people will take roughly two to two and a half hours to complete it, said the website.

It's a great plan for people looking to get in a solo or group workout, all while still enjoying the outdoors. What better way is there than to work out with some great views?

Although the hike is tough, you will see some beautiful scenery along the way — which makes it all worth it.

Once you have reached the top of the mountain and celebrated your success, you will have to catch a gondola ride to get back down.

Hiking back down the mountain is not allowed so make sure you purchase a downhill ticket before starting this hike. You can also buy one at the top of the mountain.

There is also a restaurant at the top, which is good since you'll probably work up an appetite doing this trek.

If you are a not-so-experienced hiker, you might want to try out some of the beginner hikes in B.C. first, before attempting this one.

The Grouse Grind

Price: Free

Address: Grouse Mountain, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is the ultimate workout while getting to enjoy some beautiful views of the outdoors at the same time.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...