This 2.5 km Hike In BC Is 'Mother Nature's Stairmaster' & It's A Serious Workout
It's like hitting up the gym in the outdoors!
You don't have to go to the gym to get in a burning workout when there is a hike in B.C. that will do the trick.
The hike is located on Grouse Mountain and has been dubbed “Mother Nature’s Stairmaster," according to its website. It's literally a grind up the mountain and the steep incline of the 2.5-kilometre hike could have your legs sore for days.
There are 2,830 stairs and most people will take roughly two to two and a half hours to complete it, said the website.
It's a great plan for people looking to get in a solo or group workout, all while still enjoying the outdoors. What better way is there than to work out with some great views?
Although the hike is tough, you will see some beautiful scenery along the way — which makes it all worth it.
Once you have reached the top of the mountain and celebrated your success, you will have to catch a gondola ride to get back down.
Hiking back down the mountain is not allowed so make sure you purchase a downhill ticket before starting this hike. You can also buy one at the top of the mountain.
There is also a restaurant at the top, which is good since you'll probably work up an appetite doing this trek.
If you are a not-so-experienced hiker, you might want to try out some of the beginner hikes in B.C. first, before attempting this one.
The Grouse Grind
Price: Free
Address: Grouse Mountain, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is the ultimate workout while getting to enjoy some beautiful views of the outdoors at the same time.