A Dog Had To Be Rescued After Getting Injured On A Hike In BC (PHOTOS)
He needed to get a helicopter ride out. 🥺
Members of North Shore Rescue near Vancouver had quite the mission earlier this week, carrying a 100-pound dog out of steep terrain.
The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon as rescuers were responding to a different call for help, according to a Facebook post. Crews were finishing up that rescue when they got word of a group of people struggling to carry their big dog from Mount Seymour.
North Shore Rescue told Narcity the dog, named "Duke," had "cut his paws on rocks and was unable to walk."
Crews said there was "steep terrain" around where they were called, and it would have been a "significant risk attempting to carry a dog of this size through this terrain," their post said.
A dog being rescued near Vancouver.North Shore Rescue | Facebook
Rescuers had to land a helicopter at the top of a mountain and then hike down to meet the group with the dog. From there, they carried the dog and led his owner and another member of the group back to the helicopter where they were taken to safety.
Rescue helicopter at the top of Tim Jones peak.North Shore Rescue | Facebook
And the Facebook post describing the rescue got plenty of attention from locals.
"We hikers in Vancouver can't without you, thanks heroes," said one commenter.
"Not all heroes wear capes, but they sometimes wear dogs," another said.
Duke the dog being rescued near Vancouver.North Shore Rescue | Facebook
Mount Seymour is a popular hiking destination about a half-hour drive away from downtown Vancouver. According to AllTrails, its main trail has a difficulty level of "hard" and sees a "large number of easily avoidable injuries and search and rescues each spring and summer."