bc hikes

This Hike In BC Looks Like Joffre Lakes But Without The Huge Crowds

It even has three lakes!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​People swimming in Silver Spring Lakes. A person paddle boarding in Silver Spring Lakes.

@cookiexxmonsta | Instagram, @light_thief_photographer | Instagram

If you want a hike in B.C. with mesmerizing blue waters, but aren't down for the crowds of tourists at Joffre Lakes, go here.

The Silver Spring Lakes hike is located near the small town of Elko, B.C., and takes you to three beautiful lakes, with stunning water to cool off in.

It will take roughly 20 minutes of moderately difficult hiking to get to the first lake and another 3.7-kilometres of easy hiking to get to the others.

The first lake is the most popular one of them all — so you might want to keep on heading to the second and third to really avoid people.

All the hiking to get to these lakes will be well worth it in the end, once you see just how refreshing the water looks.

If you can lug up a paddle board with you along the way, the gorgeous scenery while cruising along the Silver Spring Lakes would be truly magical.

To access these beautiful hidden lakes you will need to take travel the winding main road through Elko and take the first gravel road you see on the left called River Rd.

Then, travel down Elk River Bridge for roughly three kilometres until you see a pull-out.

Silver Spring Lakes

Price: Free

Address: Elko, BC

Why You Need To Go: These lakes are absolutely picture perfect and have such crystal clear blue waters. They are worth making the road trip out to Elko and the hike to get to them.

Website

