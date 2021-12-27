A Backcountry Skier Got Lost Overnight On A Mountain In BC & It Was Dangerous Conditions
He was rescued safely on Christmas Day.
A backcountry skier got lost in B.C. on Christmas Eve and wasn't rescued until Christmas Day, because of risky conditions.
North Shore Rescue posted on Facebook the night of December 24 and said that they had been called to Mt Seymour to help find the lost skier. There was danger of an avalanche in the area and stormy weather, the post said, that made the search more difficult that night.
They posted again early on Christmas morning and said they had "made voice contact" with the skier, who was in an area called "Suicide Gully."
Although they had located the skier, they still could not get them out, because of the risk of an avalanche.
The post said that a helicopter was trying to get to the skier by air, but that the flight and "atmospheric conditions," were too challenging.
At 11:36 a.m. that same day, they said in another post that additional crews were being brought out to Mt Seymour to help reach the skier.
It wasn't until 6:44 p.m. that they were able to give an update that the skier was rescued and safe.
"Lost skier has been located and led out of Suicide Gully via ground crews," said the post.
"All rescuers are heading home to be with their families. Thank you to those members that were out all night and today on this Christmas task.," it added.
Luckily the Christmas Day rescue went smoothly, and the skier was able to make it home for the holidays safe and sound.