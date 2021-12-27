Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A Backcountry Skier Got Lost Overnight On A Mountain In BC & It Was Dangerous Conditions

He was rescued safely on Christmas Day.

A Backcountry Skier Got Lost Overnight On A Mountain In BC & It Was Dangerous Conditions
North Shore Rescue | Facebook

A backcountry skier got lost in B.C. on Christmas Eve and wasn't rescued until Christmas Day, because of risky conditions.

North Shore Rescue posted on Facebook the night of December 24 and said that they had been called to Mt Seymour to help find the lost skier. There was danger of an avalanche in the area and stormy weather, the post said, that made the search more difficult that night.

They posted again early on Christmas morning and said they had "made voice contact" with the skier, who was in an area called "Suicide Gully."

Although they had located the skier, they still could not get them out, because of the risk of an avalanche.

The post said that a helicopter was trying to get to the skier by air, but that the flight and "atmospheric conditions," were too challenging.



At 11:36 a.m. that same day, they said in another post that additional crews were being brought out to Mt Seymour to help reach the skier.

It wasn't until 6:44 p.m. that they were able to give an update that the skier was rescued and safe.

"Lost skier has been located and led out of Suicide Gully via ground crews," said the post.

"All rescuers are heading home to be with their families. Thank you to those members that were out all night and today on this Christmas task.," it added.

Luckily the Christmas Day rescue went smoothly, and the skier was able to make it home for the holidays safe and sound.

From Your Site Articles

A Teacher In BC Was Suspended After Trolling Students On Facebook & She Had To Apologize

She used the shrug emoji...🤷

Keung1616 | Dreamstime, Anastasiia Yanishevska | Dreamstime

A teacher in B.C. was suspended for making an inappropriate comment on Facebook about her students, and it was pretty heated.

Shannon Lee Rerie is a teacher at a secondary school for the Cariboo-Chilcotin School District, according to the decision from the British Columbia Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

Keep Reading Show less

This TikTok Shows How Hard It Is To Get A COVID-19 Test In Vancouver RN

You can check the wait times before going!

Rtdeleon04 | Dreamstime, Oksana Krasiuk | Dreamstime

Take-home rapid tests are difficult to get in B.C. right now, so you might have to go wait in line for hours to get tested for COVID-19.

As Omicron cases rise in B.C., and restrictions get tighter due to the increase, rapid tests are especially important to have access to. Unfortunately, there have been reports on social media of extremely long wait times for a test.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Just Announced New Restrictions That Include A Ban On Some Indoor Gatherings

Smaller "personal" indoor gatherings are still allowed, but "organized" events are not.

Province of British Columbia | Flickr

B.C. has just announced many new restrictions in response to the Omicron variant.

The government of B.C. announced these new restrictions on Tuesday afternoon, and as of December 22, they are now in effect.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Ways You Can Totally Tell Someone Is From BC Without Them Actually Telling You

If you've done them all, you're definitely from BC!

@annnayu | Instagram, @adeorksen | Instagram

B.C. is known for its beauty, with incredible outdoor activities and scenic views that draw in a lot of tourists.

Especially in the summer, the province is filled with people from around the world coming to experience what B.C. is like. Then you also have all of the people who moved here for good.

Keep Reading Show less