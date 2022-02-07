Sections

1 Dead & 2 Seriously Injured In A Series Of Avalanches Near Whistler Over The Weekend

"We are concerned for additional large avalanches in the coming weeks."

Vancouver Editor
Whistler/Pemberton RCMP

Two people were seriously injured and one died after three separate avalanches hit the Whistler area this weekend.

Multiple skiers and a snowmobiler were caught up in the avalanches, as well as people in the area who were being evacuated.

In a statement, the Pemberton RCMP said that they worked with the local Search and Rescue team, the Whistler RCMP, Whistler SAR, Blackcomb Helicopters, and BC EHA ambulances to respond to the tragic situation.

The police received multiple calls within a 10-minute span of each other on Saturday, February 5 at about 1:20 p.m. near the Cassiope Peak area and Mount Cayley.

Search and Rescue teams responded, with two helicopters, rescue teams, and avalanche dogs. Unfortunately, despite the efforts, one person was killed in the avalanche.

Police said that witnesses saw "three separate avalanches," two on Cassiope Peak and one on Mount Cayley.

On Cassiope Peak, there was a "large avalanche" in which four skiers were caught in. One of the skiers had serious injuries from the avalanche, while two were uninjured and one was found dead.

There was also an avalanche on Cassiope Trail Head in which two people were caught, but luckily they both made it out safely.

The final avalanche was also in the backcountry, on Mount Cayley. This one left someone who was snowmobiling with serious injuries.

Staff Sergeant Sascha Banks said that the "snowpack remains unstable," and as of right now there is "an immense risk in the Sea to Sky backcountry."

They warn that the three avalanches may be just the beginning.

"We are concerned for additional large avalanches in the coming weeks with the increase in temperatures and sunny conditions," banks added.

If you are planning to go into the backcountry, police asked that you check the avalanche ratings before going.

