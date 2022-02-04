BC's February Weather Forecast Is Calling For A 'Pattern Change' & Big Temperature Swings
There's some good and bad news.
B.C.'s February weather forecast is calling for a "pattern change" and big temperature swings.
We are going to have to face the cold weather once more, so brace yourselves.
According to The Weather Network, B.C. is expected to do a weather swap with Eastern Canada throughout the next few days. This means will get the chilly weather while Eastern Canada gets a taste of our mild air.
Western Canada is predicted to get an Arctic airflow, once again, at the beginning of February. This means B.C. might see more snow and icy conditions this month.
It won't be time to take off those winter tires just yet. If you are planning on taking advantage of this colder weather and hitting up the slopes, keep in mind to take extra caution on the roads as they may be slippery.
If you are not a fan of the cold temperatures, don't worry too much. This chilly air pattern shouldn't last in Western Canada too long this time.
The Weather Network said that "milder weather will return to Western Canada," soon enough.
Just like we have seen in the past couple of weeks in B.C., the weather shifts quickly. This is supposed to follow the same pattern for the rest of the month.
Despite the rollercoaster of weather though, "temperatures should tip to the warm side of seasonal across B.C.," they said.
This gives us some hope for an early spring and sunny days ahead! Hopefully, the chilly season is coming to a close soon.