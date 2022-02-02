Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bc weather

Metro Vancouver Weather Is About To Become A Snowy Mess & Travel Is Going To Be 'Tricky'

Get out your shovel! ❄️

Vancouver Editor
Metro Vancouver Weather Is About To Become A Snowy Mess & Travel Is Going To Be 'Tricky'
Oleg Mayorov | Dreamstime

Brace yourself Vancouver, because snow is falling in the city once again. The weather in Metro Vancouver is about to get snowy, and the roads are going to be slippery because of it.

If you thought winter was over because of the sunny days we have had so far this week, think again. Unfortunately, spring is not yet here, and snow is coming throughout Wednesday.

The Weather Network said that B.C. residents living in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island can expect to see another round of snow through Wednesday, thanks a low-pressure system sliding down the coast and a drop in freezing levels down to near sea level.

Up in the mountains, the snow is going to be heavier, but in lower elevations, there's expected to be around 2-5 cm on the ground. Still, this is enough to send Vancouverites into a total panic.

Even though it is just a bit of snow, they said that "totals could be enough to make for tricky travel from slippery roads," and that special weather statements are in place.

In the evening some warm air is coming through, turning the snow into rain — at least we're used to that!

The snow is expected to stay on the ground through until Thursday, in some areas.

"Needless to say, traffic will likely be impacted for the low- and high-elevation regions during the snowfall from slippery roads, so motorists will need to be mindful before heading out," The Weather Network said.

The last time Vancouver got some winter weather over 150 drivers were pulled over in just three hours because they left so much snow on their cars. Let's do better this time around Vancouver!

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

A Huge 'Snow Moon' Is Going To Be Visible This Month In Vancouver & It Will Light Up The Sky

This is when you can see it! ❄️

@Kmiragaya | Dreamstime, Kotenko | Dreamstime

A massive Snow Moon will be visible in Vancouver, B.C. this month, and you can see it light up the entire sky when it's full.

It has its fun name because this moon lands in the lunar month which gets the most snow typically — February! Is this moon hinting at more snow for Vancouver this month?

Keep Reading Show less
small towns in bc

A City In BC Is Getting Super Sassy With Its Residents & How They Handle Winter Weather

You've been warned.

City of Prince George | Facebook

A city in B.C. has a sassy side on social media, and it's become one of the most relatable accounts ever.

The City of Prince George has taken a new approach to connect with its citizens and it's hilarious.

Keep Reading Show less

Most Of BC & Alberta Is Under Multiple Avalanche Warnings Due To A 'Problematic' Snowpack

There have been several close calls reported recently.

Avalancheca | Twitter, @avalanchecanada | Instagram

Multiple avalanche warnings have been issued across western Canada due to milder weather conditions and a "problematic" snowpack.

According to Avalanche Canada and Parks Canada, a special public avalanche warning is in effect for North and South Columbias, Purcells, Kootenay Boundary, and Glacier, Banff, Yoho, and Kootenay National Parks.

Keep Reading Show less
british columbia weather

A Tsunami Advisory Was Issued For BC After A Volcano Erupted In Tonga

"Do not go to the shore to observe the tsunami."

David Carey | Dreamstime

A tsunami advisory is in effect for parts of B.C. after a volcano erupted near Tonga.

The underwater volcano in the Pacific Ocean erupted on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shores of the South Pacific islands and flooding Tonga's capital city Nuku'alofa.

Keep Reading Show less