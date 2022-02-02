Metro Vancouver Weather Is About To Become A Snowy Mess & Travel Is Going To Be 'Tricky'
Get out your shovel! ❄️
Brace yourself Vancouver, because snow is falling in the city once again. The weather in Metro Vancouver is about to get snowy, and the roads are going to be slippery because of it.
If you thought winter was over because of the sunny days we have had so far this week, think again. Unfortunately, spring is not yet here, and snow is coming throughout Wednesday.
The Weather Network said that B.C. residents living in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island can expect to see another round of snow through Wednesday, thanks a low-pressure system sliding down the coast and a drop in freezing levels down to near sea level.
Up in the mountains, the snow is going to be heavier, but in lower elevations, there's expected to be around 2-5 cm on the ground. Still, this is enough to send Vancouverites into a total panic.
Even though it is just a bit of snow, they said that "totals could be enough to make for tricky travel from slippery roads," and that special weather statements are in place.
In the evening some warm air is coming through, turning the snow into rain — at least we're used to that!
The snow is expected to stay on the ground through until Thursday, in some areas.
"Needless to say, traffic will likely be impacted for the low- and high-elevation regions during the snowfall from slippery roads, so motorists will need to be mindful before heading out," The Weather Network said.
The last time Vancouver got some winter weather over 150 drivers were pulled over in just three hours because they left so much snow on their cars. Let's do better this time around Vancouver!