A Highway In BC Is Closed After A Giant Avalanche Crashes Across It (PHOTOS)
It has left behind a huge trail of debris.
One of B.C.'s major highways has been closed after an avalanche tore across it, blocking both lanes of traffic.
Photos from B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation show the huge amount of debris left following the avalanche on Highway 37A near Stewart.
A DriveBC alert said the incident happened on Wednesday morning between Pearly Gates and Surprise Pullout/Windy Chain Up. An update on whether the road will reopen is expected at 12 p.m. local time Thursday.
Road maintenance teams and avalanche technicians were taken to the site of the avalanche to assess the damage and help with the clean-up operation.
#BCHwy37A to #StewartBC will remain closed overnight & tomorrow morning. Avalanche Techs & @DawsonrmBN crews will continue with control work & cleanup. Check @DriveBC; next update at 12pm Feb 10. \nhttps://drivebc.ca/mobile/pub/events/id/DBC-37946.html\u00a0\u2026\n\nPhotos from today, just west of Bear Glacier.pic.twitter.com/Gag10CEqct— BV Lakes StikineDist (@BV Lakes StikineDist) 1644466433
There have been no reported injuries connected with this latest avalanche.
B.C. has experienced several large earthquakes in recent weeks. Last weekend, two people were seriously injured and one died after three separate avalanches hit the Whistler area.
Pemberton RCMP, local Search and Rescue teams, Whistler RCMP, Whistler SAR, Blackcomb Helicopters, and BCEHS ground and air ambulances were all called out to respond to reports that multiple skiers and a snowmobiler got caught up in the avalanches.
In January, Avalanche Canada and Parks Canada issued a special public avalanche warning for North and South Columbias, Purcells, Kootenay Boundary, and Glacier, Banff, Yoho, and Kootenay National Parks.
This particular event was caused by a sudden switch to above seasonal temperatures alongside what the agency described as a "problematic" snowpack.