Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bc weather

A Highway In BC Is Closed After A Giant Avalanche Crashes Across It (PHOTOS)

It has left behind a huge trail of debris.

Western Canada Editor
A Highway In BC Is Closed After A Giant Avalanche Crashes Across It (PHOTOS)
TranBC_BVLDS | Twitter

One of B.C.'s major highways has been closed after an avalanche tore across it, blocking both lanes of traffic.

Photos from B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation show the huge amount of debris left following the avalanche on Highway 37A near Stewart.

A DriveBC alert said the incident happened on Wednesday morning between Pearly Gates and Surprise Pullout/Windy Chain Up. An update on whether the road will reopen is expected at 12 p.m. local time Thursday.

Road maintenance teams and avalanche technicians were taken to the site of the avalanche to assess the damage and help with the clean-up operation.

There have been no reported injuries connected with this latest avalanche.

B.C. has experienced several large earthquakes in recent weeks. Last weekend, two people were seriously injured and one died after three separate avalanches hit the Whistler area.

Pemberton RCMP, local Search and Rescue teams, Whistler RCMP, Whistler SAR, Blackcomb Helicopters, and BCEHS ground and air ambulances were all called out to respond to reports that multiple skiers and a snowmobiler got caught up in the avalanches.

In January, Avalanche Canada and Parks Canada issued a special public avalanche warning for North and South Columbias, Purcells, Kootenay Boundary, and Glacier, Banff, Yoho, and Kootenay National Parks.

This particular event was caused by a sudden switch to above seasonal temperatures alongside what the agency described as a "problematic" snowpack.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

1 Dead & 2 Seriously Injured In A Series Of Avalanches Near Whistler Over The Weekend

"We are concerned for additional large avalanches in the coming weeks."

Whistler/Pemberton RCMP

Two people were seriously injured and one died after three separate avalanches hit the Whistler area this weekend.

Multiple skiers and a snowmobiler were caught up in the avalanches, as well as people in the area who were being evacuated.

Keep Reading Show less
bc weather

BC's February Weather Forecast Is Calling For A 'Pattern Change' & Big Temperature Swings

There's some good and bad news.

Ann Badjura | Dreamstime, Oleg Mayorov | Dreamstime

B.C.'s February weather forecast is calling for a "pattern change" and big temperature swings.

We are going to have to face the cold weather once more, so brace yourselves.

Keep Reading Show less
bc weather

Metro Vancouver Weather Is About To Become A Snowy Mess & Travel Is Going To Be 'Tricky'

Get out your shovel! ❄️

Oleg Mayorov | Dreamstime

Brace yourself Vancouver, because snow is falling in the city once again. The weather in Metro Vancouver is about to get snowy, and the roads are going to be slippery because of it.

If you thought winter was over because of the sunny days we have had so far this week, think again. Unfortunately, spring is not yet here, and snow is coming throughout Wednesday.

Keep Reading Show less
small towns in bc

A City In BC Is Getting Super Sassy With Its Residents & How They Handle Winter Weather

You've been warned.

City of Prince George | Facebook

A city in B.C. has a sassy side on social media, and it's become one of the most relatable accounts ever.

The City of Prince George has taken a new approach to connect with its citizens and it's hilarious.

Keep Reading Show less