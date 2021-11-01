A New Avalanche System On A Major BC Highway Might Just Save Your Life & This Is How It Works
Avalanche season is coming 🏔 ❄
A new avalanche detection system is in place along a major highway in B.C. — and it could save your life and keep the highway open for longer this season.
The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said that this system will detect avalanches at Ningunsaw Pass on Highway 37 between Terrace and Dease Lake.
While the B.C. scenery is stunning to drive through, the mountains also pose a risk.
The ministry said that the highways pass through areas that are spectacular, but also "susceptible to avalanches at numerous locations."
Aside from safety issues, avalanches can also cause major traffic delays and closures, per the statement.
It added, "Automated Avalanche Detection Systems include radar, high-definition cameras and communications equipment, allowing avalanche technicians to monitor avalanche activity in real time.
"This data, combined with extensive local knowledge, ensures that highways are closed when they need to be and open when they are safe."
This is apparently the second location in B.C. to use the technology: "The first location, at Bear Pass between Stewart and Meziadin Junction, has been active since 2019 and has reduced road closure times by nearly 40% on that stretch of Highway 37A."
With the province having "one of the world's most challenging avalanche-management areas," this is a much-needed addition.