3 Dead After A Group Of Skiers Got Caught In An Avalanche In BC & Multiple Others Are Injured
The avalanche happened near Panorama.
Three people are dead after an avalanche near Invermere, B.C., and four others are injured.
A group of 10 people were heli-skiing in the area on March 1, when they were caught up by the avalanche.
Columbia Valley RCMP said they were notified of an avalanche in the area of Panorama — which is near the border with Alberta — at about 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday. They added that the initial report said multiple people were heli-skiing when the avalanche hit.
"Rescue efforts began initially with Search and Rescue, and Parks Canada, however, were stood down prior to their arrival, as all the buried skiers were accounted for," RCMP said.
Ten people in total were caught in the avalanche and three of them died. RCMP added that four more people were injured in the incident, "some of which are in serious condition, but believed to survive."
"BC Emergency Health Services were able to take care of all deceased and injured parties, who were then flown to the Invermere Hospital," the statement said.
Officials also confirmed that one of the seriously injured skiers was the guide.
Global News reported that the company involved in the incident was RK Heliski, a heli-skiing company located in Panorama.
There have been multiple deaths in B.C. this year due to avalanches, including a police officer from Nelson. Avalanche Canada has said the snowpack in Western Canada is "different from most previous years."
"Some professionals are comparing this snowpack to 2003, which was one of the worst years on record for avalanche fatalities. This winter presents a very different set of problems than normal and we need to adjust our mindset to remain safe," they added.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.