EN - News
BC's First Winter Storm Dumped Snow Almost Everywhere & It Felt Way Too Soon (PHOTOS)
Was it Christmas or Thanksgiving?
This Thanksgiving weekend was especially chilly in B.C., and many people were surprised with the first snowfall of the year.
The Weather Network said that the mountain passes were hit with accumulating snow, with some areas forecast to receive 5-20 cm on the weekend, adding, "This generated snowfall warnings and special weather statements that alerted to the potential travel disruptions."
People all over the province captured the Thanksgiving that looked a bit too much like Christmas.
Remember as you listen to this video: I am walking at a pace of about 2km per hour. Now imagine driving into a wall… https://t.co/rfQaK6CWtE— Brad Atchison (@Brad Atchison) 1633958635.0
The cold weather came and snowflakes started falling across B.C. and Alberta.
Today, @BigWhite is... white! ❄️☃️⛷️ Snow level 1,000 m today, lowering to 700-800 m later tonight. Winter is comi… https://t.co/XmFBX2k8sD— Thierry Goose (@Thierry Goose) 1633884967.0
It felt way too soon honestly.
1cm of new Snow fell on Mt. Seymour overnight. #bcstorm #ShareYourWeather @weathernetwork @MMadryga @50ShadesofVan… https://t.co/jL9e4sP992— Brad Atchison (@Brad Atchison) 1623076299.0
