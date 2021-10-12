Trending Tags

BC's First Winter Storm Dumped Snow Almost Everywhere & It Felt Way Too Soon (PHOTOS)

Was it Christmas or Thanksgiving?

BC's First Winter Storm Dumped Snow Almost Everywhere & It Felt Way Too Soon
Robert Van 't Hoenderdaal | Dreamstime, Stephan Pietzko | Dreamstime

This Thanksgiving weekend was especially chilly in B.C., and many people were surprised with the first snowfall of the year.

The Weather Network said that the mountain passes were hit with accumulating snow, with some areas forecast to receive 5-20 cm on the weekend, adding, "This generated snowfall warnings and special weather statements that alerted to the potential travel disruptions."

People all over the province captured the Thanksgiving that looked a bit too much like Christmas.

The cold weather came and snowflakes started falling across B.C. and Alberta.

It felt way too soon honestly.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

