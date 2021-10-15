EN - News
Vancouver's Weather In October Is Breaking All Kinds Of Records Even If It Is Miserable AF
If you were there, you'll know.
Vancouver's miserable weather may be a sharp contrast from summer but the city is breaking records.
It was the coldest October 13 since records began in 1937. According to Environment Canada's historical statistics, the daily high was 9.9 degrees.
In comparison, October 13 in previous years saw temperatures nearly peaking at 22 in the early 1960s. For most years, seasonal temperatures fluctuate between 12 and 16 degrees.
Earlier in October, The Weather Network said that Vancouver was heading for its coldest Thanksgiving since 2008, as temperatures barely reached double digits.