Vancouver's Weather Is About To Get Nasty & It's Going To Rain For 96 Hours Straight
Say goodbye to the sun. 🌧️
Vancouver is getting ready for an absolute soaking, as 96 hours of continuous rain is headed for the city.
Starting October 13 and lasting until October 17, Environment Canada is calling for showers.
The Weather Network is predicting up to 20 millimetres of rain on Thursday, 50 to 75 millimetres on Friday, 50 to 75 millimetres on Saturday and another 5 to 10 millimetres on Sunday. Temperatures are forecast to hover between 11 to 13 C.
There is a chance of the sun peeking through Wednesday afternoon, but the clouds take over in the evening accompanied by a chance of showers.
The weekend is also set to be soaking, with periods of rain throughout, no sun and lots of wind.
Looking ahead, Monday is forecast to dry out with temperatures picking up to 14 C by the middle of next week. But knowing B.C. weather, that's bound to change.
