An 'Atmospheric River' Is Hitting Parts Of BC With So Much Rain There Might Be 'Flash Floods'
Best to stay indoors! ☔
B.C.'s south coast is getting soaked by a weather phenomenon called an "atmospheric river" flowing into the province from the Pacific Ocean.
A weather alert from Environment Canada says that Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coast will all see rain throughout October 15 that will last until Saturday night.
In this short window of time, 90 to 150 millimetres of rain is expected to drench the areas — with Howe Sound and the North Shore getting the worst of it.
Areas of British Columbia are expected to receive more than 100 mm of rainfall over the next 48 hours, increasing t… https://t.co/Glcua7b2Ax— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1634306401.0
Environment Canada says that this warning is "associated with an Atmospheric River flowing off the Pacific Ocean" and "as freezing levels rise to near 2500 metres, snow melt will also add to the runoff."
"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the alert says. "Swelling of local streams and localised flooding are likely during this time."
