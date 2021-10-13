Trending Tags

These Photos Show What Vancouver Will Look Like If Sea Levels Rise & So Much Is Under Water

This is super eye-opening. 🌊

These Photos Show Vancouver If Sea Levels Rise & You Don't Want To Be Living In These Areas
Climate Central

A new map has been published showing what areas are going to be suffering the most as sea levels rise, and looking at Vancouver is scary.

The research was released by Climate Central and shows a map with areas at risk. The red on the map highlights the tideline if temperatures rise 3 C due to global warming, and the blue highlights it after 1.5 C.

Even with a drastic reduction in carbon pollution, flooding is still expected, according to the research. So, take note of the areas on the map because it might be where you live.

Climate Central


The image below shows a simulation of what BC Place in Vancouver would look like if climate change continues on the current path.

Climate Central

The image below shows the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre.

Climate Central

Overall the photos are pretty chilling, and make our potential future worrying.

