greta thunberg

Greta Thunberg Shouts 'You Can Shove Your Climate Crisis' At COP26 Protest (VIDEO)

"When in Scotland..."

Greta Thunberg Shouts 'You Can Shove Your Climate Crisis' At COP26 Protest (VIDEO)
@gretathunberg | Instagram

Greta Thunberg joined a group of protestors at the COP26 climate change summit in Scotland and was spotted leading one of the raucous chants.

A video of the Swedish activist shows her singing "you can shove your climate crisis up your arse" in a park in Glasgow, apparently directing the message at world leaders.

She isn't the first person to take aim at world leaders, either. In October, the Queen was overheard roasting global leaders who "talk but don't do" during a rare outburst at an event.

COP26 is a meeting of the heads of state, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron, to come up with a plan and promises for tackling climate change.

Thunberg was one of hundreds of protestors in the park nearby, expressing their frustration at what they describe as global leaders' failure to act.

In previous posts on her Twitter page, Thunberg has said young people feel "betrayal" by governments' failure to cut carbon emissions.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

