The Queen Just Roasted World Leaders Who 'Talk But They Don't Do' In A Rare Outburst
The Queen has been overheard criticizing world leaders over their lack of action towards climate change.
She made the remarks after the official opening of the Welsh Parliament's sixth session in Cardiff on Thursday, October 14 while speaking with the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Camilla, and Elin Jones, the parliament's presiding officer.
Reporters overhead her conversation, which was live streamed on the official Welsh Parliament online broadcast channel.
NEW: The Queen has hit out at world leaders of countries including China, Russia and Australia for failing to commi… https://t.co/rrnXjDt1g9— Russell Myers (@Russell Myers) 1634246333.0
According to the Daily Mirror's Royal Editor Russell Myers, the Queen was heard saying: "Extraordinary isn't it, I've been hearing all about COP…still don't know who is coming…no idea," followed by "we only know about people who are not coming."
She was later heard saying: "It's really irritating when they talk, but they don't do."
COP26 is the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference due to take place in Glasgow, Scotland on October 31. It's purpose is to gather world leaders from all corners of the globe to talk about their strategies and collaborations for tackling climate change.