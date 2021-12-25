The Queen's Speech Was Deeply Personal This Year & Includes A Subtle Tribute To Prince Philip
"Even with one familiar laugh missing this year, there will be joy in Christmas."
Queen Elizabeth II's traditional Christmas Day speech had a particularly personal theme this year.
Her annual address comes after a difficult year, which included the death of her husband of 73 years Prince Philip, who died on April 9, two months before his 100th birthday.
COVID-19 restrictions at the time of the funeral in the U.K. meant that the Queen sat alone — a poignant symbol of how she would spend her life going forward and a reminder to many others around the world who have lost loved ones or been unable to see them due to the pandemic.
This year's speech continues in a similar theme, with the emergence of the new Omicron variant ruining holiday season plans for many families.
Speaking from the the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, she said: "Although it's a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why."
She added: "For me and my family, even with one familiar laugh missing this year, there will be joy in Christmas, as we have the chance to reminisce.”
According to People, the sapphire chrysanthemum brooch that she is wearing is a touching tribute, as the media outlet says she wore it on her honeymoon in 1947 and for her diamond wedding anniversary in 2007.
The Queen remembered Philip for "his sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation."
She also talked about Philip "passing the baton" and her husband's work in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, adding that the work has now been taken. up by Prince Charles and Prince William. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not receive a mention in the speech.