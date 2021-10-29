Trending Tags

The Queen Is Taking 2 Weeks Off To Rest & Her Health Issue Is Still A Mystery

She's 95 years old and doctors keep telling her to slow down.

@royalfamily | Twitter

Queen Elizabeth II is being asked to take some time off for medical reasons.

The queen has cancelled her public appearances for at least the next two weeks on doctors' orders, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday.

"Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks," the palace said.

She'll still be allowed to do some light desk work and Zoom calls, but it sounds like doctors want the 95-year-old to take it easy for a while.

The palace hasn't shared any details about the queen's health issues but this is the third time that her duties have been affected in recent days.

She spent a night in the hospital on October 20 for unspecified medical tests and the details of that visit are still unclear.

She went back to work afterwards but then cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland last week, citing medical advice. She also backed out of attending a climate conference in Scotland on Monday.

Her specific issue remains a closely-guarded secret but she has had a rough year. She turned 95 in April and lost her husband, Prince Philip, that same month.

CNN reports that whatever may be going on with the queen is not COVID-19 related.

The palace says her break will last "at least" two weeks and that she'll miss the U.K.'s Festival of Remembrance on November 13.

"However, it remains the Queen's firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November," the palace stated.

Remembrance Day is a big deal to the monarch so it would be telling if she does end up missing that event.

