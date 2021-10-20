Trending Tags

The Queen Declined An 'Oldie Of The Year' Award At 95 Saying 'You Are As Old As You Feel'

It was apparently the most polite rejection letter "in history."

The Queen Declined An 'Oldie Of The Year' Award At 95 Saying 'You Are As Old As You Feel'
RoyalFamily | Twitter, RoyalFamily | Twitter

Age is just a number to Queen Elizabeth II, and it's not something she wants to win an award for.

The 95-year-old just turned down a magazine's "Oldie of the Year" award, saying that she doesn't fit the criteria because "you are as old as you feel."

Oldie Magazine published her rejection letter in its latest edition, calling it the "most polite non-acceptance in history."

It might sound like a strange award to accept in the first place, but the Queen's late husband, Prince Philip, did accept it after his 90th birthday.

Oldie Magazine says it'll ask again in the future in the hope that she'll say yes.

The Queen had a rough 95th birthday this year, as it came less than two weeks after her husband's death.

New questions started swirling about her health on Wednesday after she was forced to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland under doctor's orders.

"The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," Buckingham Palace said in a statement to The New York Times and other outlets.

"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future."

The Guardian reports that it's not COVID-19-related, and that she still showed up for a big meeting with business leaders and politicians on Tuesday night.

