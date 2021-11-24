Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

The Crown Apparently Costs Canada Over $58 Million Each Year & Here’s How It Breaks Down

It costs less than it did before, though. 👑💰

The Crown Apparently Costs Canada Over $58 Million Each Year & Here’s How It Breaks Down
@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, @theroyalfamily | Instagram

If you've ever wondered how much the queen and the crown cost Canada year-on-year, we've got you covered!

On November 22, 2021, the Monarchist League of Canada issued its triennial survey on the cost of the Canadian crown and, well, it sounds like a lot.

According to the League, Canadians shelled out $58,749,485.52 in 2019-2020 for the crown, although this is apparently a 5.95% decrease from the last survey.

While that sounds like an eye-watering amount, the League says it works out to be approximately $1.55 per individual Canadian.

Of this amount, it's the governor general's office that costs the most at $1.27 per person, per year. Lieutenant governors and their offices to the queen cost an additional $0.27 per capita.

If you were curious what the governor general's job is, it's to be the queen's representative in Canada. Since she's monarch of 14 other realms, she "cannot be present in each."

In Canada, the governor general is appointed on the advice of the prime minister and often will carry out ceremonial duties on the royal family's behalf.

The survey says the overall cost is "far less" than what other national institutions cost the average Canadian each year, including the House of Commons ($13.30), the Senate ($2.57) and the CBC ($31.86).

League Chairman Robert Finch described the queen's contribution in Canada as "incredible value," and noted that none of the royal household's costs are covered by Canadians.

"The expense of official Royal Homecomings, as we're expecting during Platinum Jubilee Year, is modest," he added.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Trudeau & O'Toole Just 'Dragged' Canada's New Speaker & The Tradition Is So Weird (PHOTOS)

The photos are just ... bizarre. 👇😬

AnthonyRota | TwitterAnthonyRota | Twitter

Are you ok, Anthony? Liberal MP Anthony Rota has officially been re-elected Speaker of the House of Commons, and he restarted the role in the weirdest way ever.

On Monday, November 22, the House reconvened for the first time in nearly nine months, following an election campaign that didn't actually change too much.

Keep Reading Show less

The Queen Has A Message For Everyone Affected By The BC Floods & We're Feeling Her Love

"My thoughts are with the people of British Columbia."

Intoit | Dreamstime, Jackbluee | Dreamstime

The queen has released a statement, sending her love to B.C. amid the storms and the devastation that have caused chaos over the past several days.

B.C. is in a state of emergency as it deals with the rebuilding of highways, recovery from massive flooding and attempting to repair damages in many areas.

Keep Reading Show less

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Went To A Halloween Party In Toronto & No One Recognized Them

You may have partied with royalty!

Robyn Charnley | Dreamstime

If you went to a post-apocalyptic-themed Halloween party in Toronto a couple of years ago, you may have partied with British royalty.

Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and Prince Harry spent a Halloween in Toronto and didn't get recognized while they were secretly dating.

Keep Reading Show less

The Queen Is Taking 2 Weeks Off To Rest & Her Health Issue Is Still A Mystery

She's 95 years old and doctors keep telling her to slow down.

@royalfamily | Twitter

Queen Elizabeth II is being asked to take some time off for medical reasons.

The queen has cancelled her public appearances for at least the next two weeks on doctors' orders, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday.

Keep Reading Show less