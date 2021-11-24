The Crown Apparently Costs Canada Over $58 Million Each Year & Here’s How It Breaks Down
It costs less than it did before, though. 👑💰
If you've ever wondered how much the queen and the crown cost Canada year-on-year, we've got you covered!
On November 22, 2021, the Monarchist League of Canada issued its triennial survey on the cost of the Canadian crown and, well, it sounds like a lot.
According to the League, Canadians shelled out $58,749,485.52 in 2019-2020 for the crown, although this is apparently a 5.95% decrease from the last survey.
While that sounds like an eye-watering amount, the League says it works out to be approximately $1.55 per individual Canadian.
Of this amount, it's the governor general's office that costs the most at $1.27 per person, per year. Lieutenant governors and their offices to the queen cost an additional $0.27 per capita.
If you were curious what the governor general's job is, it's to be the queen's representative in Canada. Since she's monarch of 14 other realms, she "cannot be present in each."
In Canada, the governor general is appointed on the advice of the prime minister and often will carry out ceremonial duties on the royal family's behalf.
The survey says the overall cost is "far less" than what other national institutions cost the average Canadian each year, including the House of Commons ($13.30), the Senate ($2.57) and the CBC ($31.86).
League Chairman Robert Finch described the queen's contribution in Canada as "incredible value," and noted that none of the royal household's costs are covered by Canadians.
"The expense of official Royal Homecomings, as we're expecting during Platinum Jubilee Year, is modest," he added.
